Federal inmate in Springfield sentenced for assault of another inmate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An inmate at the U.S. Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield, Missouri, was sentenced in federal court Friday for assaulting another inmate at the facility.

A judge sentenced Earl F. Love, 55, to seven years in federal prison without parole.

The court ordered Friday’s sentence to be served consecutively to Love’s previously imposed sentence of 25 years in prison. Investigators say Love fatally stabbing a victim with whom he was angry because the victim borrowed his scooter for too long.

On Aug. 18, 2020, Love was found guilty at trial of one count of assault causing serious bodily injury. Evidence introduced during the trial indicated that Love walked into the cell of another inmate.

Love and the victim were in an argument over a $46 sports gambling bet. As another inmate served as a lookout, Love struck the victim, fractured his nose and other bones in his face, and knocked him unconscious.

Afterward, the victim was transported by ambulance to the emergency room with potentially life-threatening injuries. He was admitted to the hospital and spent several days in the Intensive Care Unit.

According to court documents, the victim’s injuries not only required intubation to ensure he could continue to breathe, other serious injuries were inflicted that included a broken orbital bone, a fracture to his neck vertebrae, and facial injuries that have required several operations to reconstruct.

According to court documents, Love has a history of violent criminal behavior. While incarcerated, he has continued to amass a considerable amount of violations that includes repeatedly assaulting other inmates, disrespect to the staff, possession of contraband, and running a gambling pool.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Patrick Carney and Casey Clark. It was investigated by the FBI.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.