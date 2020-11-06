Fit Life: Quick 5 move upper body workout

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On this Fit Life, we’re gonna give you a complete upper body workout and hit all the major muscle groups with David Poland of XFit. It’s a full circuit which will keep your heart rate up. All you really need is a set of dumbbells and a box.

And, if you don’t have a box, you could use a couch or bed or some type of bench and that will make it possible to do all these moves.

The first one is a Dumbbell Row. But, you’re in kind of a plank position. So David’s body is nice and straight across (see video). You’ll row directly up to your side. It’s a nice controlled movement. And, David recommends 10 reps a side.

That first one was a movement focused on your back. So, second one you move right on to working out the chest. We’re going to get all the way down and go right into a Push Up using this Box. When you get all the way down, use a full range of motion and keep your eyes nice and straight across.

Then, the 3rd movement is a combo Bicep Curl-Arnold Press. You start with a standard bicep curl and move directly into an Arnold Press. So, you twist and go all the way up (see video). Keep your back straight.

Then, the 4th move is a Triceps Dip. You would use the box and keep your body tied to it and go straight down. If you want to make this more challenging, just keep your legs straight out or even elevate them on something.

That’s all 5 movements and you’re working every major muscle group on the upper body. Just repeat the circuit through a couple times. David recommends that you start with 3 sets and work your way up to 5 rotations.

