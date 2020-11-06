Lawyer quits defending Steve Bannon in federal case after inflamatory remarks about Dr. Fauci, FBI Director Wray

NEW YORK (AP) - A lawyer for President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, has quit defending him in a federal fraud case after Bannnon’s inflammatory comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Twitter had permanently suspended an account belonging to Bannon after he suggested Thursday morning that Dr. Fauci and Wray should be beheaded.

In a letter dated Friday, defense attorney William Burck told a federal court judge in New York City that he was withdrawing from the case. He did not give a reason why.

Reached by email, Burck declined to discuss the decision. Bannon faces charges he ripped off Trump supporters as an organizer of a group that portrayed itself as eager to help the president build a barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border.

