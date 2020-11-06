Advertisement

Lawyer quits defending Steve Bannon in federal case after inflamatory remarks about Dr. Fauci, FBI Director Wray

President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon speaks with reporters after pleading not guilty to charges that he ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme to build a southern border wall, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in New York.
President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon speaks with reporters after pleading not guilty to charges that he ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme to build a southern border wall, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in New York.(AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A lawyer for President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, has quit defending him in a federal fraud case after Bannnon’s inflammatory comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Twitter had permanently suspended an account belonging to Bannon after he suggested Thursday morning that Dr. Fauci and Wray should be beheaded.

In a letter dated Friday, defense attorney William Burck told a federal court judge in New York City that he was withdrawing from the case. He did not give a reason why.

Reached by email, Burck declined to discuss the decision. Bannon faces charges he ripped off Trump supporters as an organizer of a group that portrayed itself as eager to help the president build a barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump hits election integrity as votes still being counted
City of Republic, Mo. announces construction of Amazon distribution center; nearly 500 jobs
Police locate parents of toddler found alone in Springfield park
Mother of Springfield man shot by DEA says her son’s death was “unnecessary”
Missouri election judge worked despite COVID-19 diagnosis, then died

Latest News

Rapper King Von among 3 killed in Atlanta shooting
Police investigating shooting of teenager in Springfield Friday
Election Office Director: Missouri poll worker kept COVID-19 diagnosis mostly to herself
Missouri has record COVID-19 increase amid hospital concerns
Arkansas Governor Hutchinson discouraged by another record-setting day of COVID-19 cases