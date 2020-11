SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police responded to a report of shots fired around 2:00 Friday morning in the 3000 thousand block of West Olive near Chestnut and Golden. They found the victim in the front yard.

Police say the man knows who shot him. No arrests have been made.

