Missouri House leaders call on Gov. Parson to add COVID-19 liability protections to special session on budget

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Governor Mike Parson thanked voters for allowing him to keep the highest office in Missouri for the next four years during his first news conference since defeating State Auditor Nicole Galloway by 16 points Tuesday.

“I also want everyday Missourians to know that we’re going to be working forward no matter where you’re from, what part of this state, I represent all Missourians, and will continue to do that as Governor of the State of Missouri," Parson said.

The first thing on Parson’s agenda is getting lawmakers to hand out nearly $1.3 billion in additional CARES Act and state funds to different programs in the state.

That money is expected to go to school nutrition programs, job training grants, a domestic violence grant, and funding for child support payments.

“We appreciate the General Assembly for coming in to get this done," Parson said. “And, we look forward to working with them to make sure these funds are distributed across Missouri as soon as possible.”

House leaders are also calling on the Governor to allow lawmakers to discuss COVID-19 liability protections for businesses.

Floor Leader Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, said in a letter some businesses are afraid to open up because of potential legal battles if someone gets sick.

Parson wouldn’t commit to the idea of expanding the session on Thursday.

”[Not] until we talk to them and have an agreement to move forward," Parson said. “What I can’t do is go into a deal and it takes two months to get something done and it goes up against session [in January]. I’ll be talking to them about it, but we just received that letter today.”

Parson also said to move forward from COVID-19, everyone in the state needs to continue wearing masks, social distancing, and and washing hands regularly.

“But we have to do all three of those things, not just one," Parson said. "But, it’s time that we all realize how important each one of those issues are.”

Parson also announced that Pfizer in Chesterfield is ramping up production of its COVID-19 vaccine, and believes it will be one of the first vaccines available.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.