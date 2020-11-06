NO! We don’t have murder hornets in Missouri; Here’s what you are seeing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks are buzzing with reports of Asian giant hornet sightings.

Francis Skalicky, a spokesman with the Missouri Department of Conservation, says given the confirmed murder hornets in Washington State, he is not surprised to see pictures popping up in the Ozarks.

“It’s a natural tendency to think, there’s this large, unusual looking wasp, ‘I wonder if it’s a murder hornet’,” Skalicky said.

KY3 has received emails of sightings in Strafford and Nixa.

Skalicky reports that these are actually European hornets, or bald-faced hornets.

“Asian giant hornets, also known as murder hornets, are not here,” Skalicky said.

They are, in the pacific northwest, where the climate is rainy and mild, and more conducive to their native environment.

“We don’t have the type of conditions they would need to survive here in Missouri,” Skalicky said.

Our temperatures are too cold in the winter to sustain an Asian hornet population. Plus, the hornets would have to travel a great distance from the Northwest, through harsh terrain and climates, to even reach the Ozarks.

Skalicky said Asian hornets are the least of your worries.

He said European hornets and bald faced hornets will become more common as the new queens are emerging.

Dr. Avery Russell, an assistant biology professor with Missouri State University said he is growing increasingly concerned with how European hornets are being confused with Asian hornets.

“There’s been a lot of killing of insects, especially of beneficial insects,” Dr. Russell said.

Hornets pollinate plants, and prey on crop killing caterpillars and stink bugs.

“These hornets are doing a lot of work in keeping your garden clean of these,” Dr. Russell said.

Dr. Russell said if you come across any hornet or bee, do not kill it.

“If you don’t mess with them, they won’t mess with you,” Dr. Russell said.

