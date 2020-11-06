Police investigate a deadly motorcycle crash in east Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A deadly motorcycle crash is under investigation Friday morning. The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. on Chestnut Expressway near the highway 65 interchange.

Police are working to find out what caused the crash.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released.

