Police investigate a deadly motorcycle crash in east Springfield

Motorcycle crash on Chestnut Expressway
Motorcycle crash on Chestnut Expressway(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A deadly motorcycle crash is under investigation Friday morning. The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. on Chestnut Expressway near the highway 65 interchange.

Police are working to find out what caused the crash.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released.

Watch for live reports on Ozarks Today on KY3 and KSPR.

