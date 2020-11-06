Greene County prosecutor charges man for stealing car with child inside in east Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor charged a man accused of stealing a car with a toddler inside. And it was not his first car theft arrest.

William A. Sypolt, 37, of Springfield, Mo., faces charges of child endangerment, stealing, and tampering.

Investigators say a mother left her car running Wednesday evening in east Springfield with her three-year-old inside while she went back into her house to get another child. She heard the engine revved up, then saw the driver leave. Police tracked the owner’s iPhone left in the car to a nearby apartment complex. Officers found the child buckled into a car seat and safe. Officers arrested Sypolt inside an apartment.

Investigators say Sypolt later admitted to stealing the car, but did not realize a child was inside the car.

Investigators say this is not the first time they arrested Sypolt for stealing a car. Officers arrested him for two separate incidents in October.

