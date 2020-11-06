Rural Ozarks hospitals paying higher prices for travel nurses during pandemic while filling gaps

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. (KY3) - As the number of coronavirus cases rise, some hospitals are recruiting traveling nurses to help care for patients but the price for those nurses is going up, putting a strain on rural health care centers.

Lori Swann is a traveling nurse who came from Georgia to work at Mercy St. Francis in Mountain View.

“Nurses are getting smarter and wiser with how they’re accepting these contracts because they’re learning ‘well this is what happened when I took that contract the first time I don’t wanna go through that again’ or ‘maybe this time I’m gonna be a little bit smarter and weighing exactly what the benefits are’ because you cannot just be enticed by that financial raise of these expensive contracts," Swann says.

At the start of the pandemic, Swann wasn’t getting a lot of travel contracts so when this one with Mercy St. Francis became available, she says she knew she had to take it. Swann says the pay was a bonus but the location for her job played a part in making her decision.

“Is the financial gain worth it? Are you gonna be around to enjoy whatever money you made because you’re putting your health at risk," Swann says. "That all goes back to your own safety standards.”

The administrator of Mercy St. Francis, Cindy Weatherford, says in the beginning of the coronavirus, nurses left the hospital because they could make more money by traveling to other health care centers. The hospital now has five travel nurses to fill the gaps in its staffing.

“The prices that we’re paying for travel nurses has skyrocketed now," Weatherford says. "It’s actually double now what it was pre-COVID and that can be a struggle for a small, rural facility to try to just make sure that we’re able to keep our units staffed and to pay those really high costs for travel nurses.”

However, it’s not just rural hospitals hiring traveling nurses. CoxHealth Springfield’s Chief Hospital Officer Karen Kramer says the hospital is looking for more nurses to open its new COVID-19 unit.

“Every month we’re having to re-look at what we’re willing to pay and adjust our pricing to stay competitive to get help in here,” Kramer says.

Swann says no matter where she goes, her goal as a nurse stays the same.

“Our number one job as nurses is to keep you safe and when we say we’re gonna keep you safe, we’re going to keep you safe," Swann says.

