Springfield hospitals prepared to open additional COVID-19 units as number of cases continues to rise

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Five new deaths were reported by the Springfield Greene County Health department Thursday, with nearly 4,000 active cases of COVID-19 still in the county.

Thursday, there were still 180 people hospitalized from Greene and other counties due to the virus.

CoxHealth is on the verge of opening a third COVID-19 unit.

“In the spring we were able to add on that 51 bed unit specifically for COVID-19, so we have those additional beds, we opened another unit with 26 beds in late summer and we are just getting ready to open one new unit," said Karen Kramer, Chief Hospital Officer of CoxHealth Springfield.

That new unit could accommodate as many as 72 more patients.

”I would say on average in our system we have been hovering around this 90-115 patients at any given time in our system that are COVID-19 positive, so we have been really, really busy," Kramer said.

CoxHealth’s new unit is expected to open up in December.

Mercy Hospital is also preparing for an additional COVID-19 unit.

“Today we feel like we could get up to that 110 range and not have to open another dedicated unit, that being said we have another one ready to go," said Erick Frederick, Chief administrative officer for Mercy Hospital. “It currently has non COVID-19 patients in it, but our plan would be to take beds incrementally from that unit and put COVID-19 patients in it.”

Frederick said the hospital prepared multiple negative pressure rooms or rooms that could quickly switch to negative pressure to assure they could accommodate patients quickly. He said their new unit would be the fifth COVID-19 unit inside the hospital. Mercy had 80 patients hospitalized in Springfield Thursday, but Frederick said it’s not just COVID-19 patients that could feel the impact of the rising number of cases.

”We had to discharge 20 COVID-19 patients the other day," he said. “It takes one full hour to clean each of those rooms. So you think about the house keeping staff and the resources they have to get to go clean those rooms, that means there are 20 patients behind them that are waiting, often waiting in the emergency room."

Both hospitals also opened up a respiratory-focused mobile unit near the hospitals. Mercy Hospital’s opened at the end of October. CoxHealth’s unit opened up this week. Representatives with both hospitals say those are helping with the case load as patients arrive.

