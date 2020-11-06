USDA investing millions for healthcare clinic in Willard, Mo.

Willard, Mo. (KY3) - A state-of-the-art medical clinic will soon be built in Willard. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said its multi-million dollar investment will expand health care options for thousands of people in the area.

“To get healthcare, it was a bit of a drive and if you had an urgent situation, it could certainly be life threatening," said Willard City Administrator Brad Gray.

Gray said, soon, people in Willard, and the surrounding counties, won’t need to drive up to Springfield when they need to see a doctor.

“I’ve had personal experiences in my life where taking 45 minutes to get to the other side of Springfield to get medical service has been a challenge and it’s certainly impacted people’s lives," he said.

The USDA Rural Development office, along with the Trump Administration, announced it is investing $3 million to buy land and build a Citizens Memorial Hospital physicians' clinic in Willard. The money is a loan from the government.

The 8,000 sq. ft. facility might be built near the Apple Market. According to the USDA, the facility will contain space for the following:

- two full-time family practice physicians

- four mid-level providers

- two mental health providers

- rotating specialty physicians with dedicated exam rooms

- work spaces tailored to those specialties

- 14 exam rooms dedicated to family practice, pediatrics, walk-in clinics, and specialty physicians

- an ophthalmology eye exam lane.

The USDA said the clinic will include an X-ray machine, laboratory services, two dedicated procedure rooms, clinic and case manager offices, a nursing station, waiting and registration areas, a covered drop off at the main entrance, storage, and staff support areas.

Gray said the healthcare facility is representative of the rest of the growth happening in this area of the state. He said in the last two months, construction has started on 400 new homes in Willard, and even more are in the planning stages. The road construction throughout Willard shows just how fast the city and surrounding communities are growing.

“Western Greene County has got a lot of things going on right now and I think that’s an important message for the region," Gray said.

He said the potential for a new athletic complex near the airport, plus the new Greene County Jail, along with the new healthcare facility will all provide better opportunities for everyone in the area.

“They’re going to have that option, if they want to live in an urban setting, if they want to live in a rural setting, there’s going to be a lot of choices moving forward," Gray said. "We’re excited about what western Greene County can add to that growth for the region and southwest Missouri.”

Plans are still being finalized for the clinic.

