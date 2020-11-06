Volunteer Ozarks: Springfield Little Theater

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The show must go on! It just looks a little different. Springfield Little Theater has put their creativity to use in a whole new way to keep their plays going amid the pandemic.

Springfield Little Theater Executive Director, Beth Domann, talked to Daniel Posey about how they’ve adapted so you can see a show both at the historic Landers Theater or inside the comfort of your own home.

Additionally, see how you can get involved both on stage or behind-the-scenes with their many various volunteer opportunities.

