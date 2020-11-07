Amazon road improvements could signal start of more changes along State Highway MM in Republic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The new Amazon warehouse in Republic is not only an economic boost for the community, but could be the start of a long-awaited project to improve the main thoroughfare in that area, Highway MM.

“I have a lot of people tell me they wish this road was wider," said Shirley McLaren, who runs the Brookline Post Office on Highway MM right across from what will be Amazon’s new warehouse expected to up and running by the holiday season of 2021.

And thanks to Amazon, those people will be getting their wish, although on a small scale at first.

Amazon is shelling out $4.4 million to do something that the city of Republic and MoDOT couldn’t afford to do, which is widening about a half-mile stretch of State Highway MM to at least three lanes from James River Freeway to just south of the warehouse at Farm Road 160 and installing stop lights at the James River Freeway exits, at Sawyer Road on the warehouse’s north side and at Haile Street next to the post office which will be the main entrance into the Amazon property.

“I think it’s much needed," McLaren said of the road changes. "Especially with all the new construction because there’s a lot of congestion that goes through here. Trucks coming, people having to wait.”

And local officials are hoping that Amazon’s bankrolling of the State Highway MM changes will be the impetus to get the ball rolling on the rest of this mostly two-lane highway that has seen the traffic count steadily increase over the years.

“MM has been a road we’ve been looking at for a long time because of existing problems that we’re having," explained Andrew Nelson, the Director of Republic’s BUILDS Department. "We’re somewhere on a daily about 9,000 (cars). When Amazon opens their door we’re expecting increases of 20 to 30 percent.”

The city has been working with MoDOT and other organizations over the years to see what can be done to improve the highway but the roadblock has always been a lack of funding available. Now that Amazon has done its part, Nelson said there’s an urgency to looking at all avenues of funding possibilities because the increased traffic near the new warehouse will obviously cause congestion along other sections of the road as well.

One of the first priorities would be at the intersection of MM and U.S. 60 that runs west out of Springfield (Sunshine Street). The stretch of MM just north of the Highway 60 intersection includes a railroad crossing and a sharp turn that slows traffic plus an entry into a Kum and Go store that can cause back-ups.

“We know that intersection is failing," Nelson said. "And because of the development around it I don’t think it’s an ideal place for the new alignment of MM.”

So the solution would probably involve moving the intersection entirely and Nelson said the goal in finding a new location would also involve finding land owners who could see the benefit in being right next to a major thoroughfare.

“We want to try and align MM in a better way that serves both economic development and just overall flow of traffic north-to-south and east-to-west through Republic," he said.

When pressed for a timeline on the other improvements to State Highway MM Nelson said everything depends on the funding.

And when asked what the dream scenario would be for improving the roadway?

“I think everyone agrees that a north-south corridor from I-44 even in to Christian County is important for the region," Nelson said. "So in our lifetime it’s (Highway MM) probably three-lane from I-44 all the way to ZZ out by Republic High School.”

For now though only Amazon’s improvements are a certainty and those are scheduled to be completed by the time the warehouse opens next year.

