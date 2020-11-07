Bass Pro Shops, Silver Dollar City ring in the holiday season, celebrations begin this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bass Pro Shops and Silver Dollar City are ringing in the holiday season with celebrations and events planned around the Ozarks this weekend.

On Saturday, Bass Pro Shops invites families to its Springfield and Branson locations to welcome Santa to town. This will kick off Bass Pro Shops Santa’s Wonderland, a celebration reimagined this year due to the pandemic. It’ll be a drive-thru event in which Santa’s elves will pass out hot chocolate, crafts and candy canes to families as they come thru.

The Branson location will also host a tailgate parade in its parking lot as Santa will be making his grand entrance at 5 p.m. Saturday. Santa’s contactless visits begin Sunday, and advanced reservations can be made online now.

Silver Dollar City reopens at 11 a.m. Saturday with “An Old Time Christmas” celebration for the holiday season. The amusement parked showed off its lights recently in a Facebook post.

Some of the things to see or do when you get there include Rudolph’s Holly Jolly parade, Santa’s Cottage, and a new show called “Cool Yule,” which includes several singers and performers. The holiday celebrations will last until December 30, and online reservations are required.

Silver Dollar City has taken the top spot for “Best Theme Park Holiday Event” in USA Today’s 10 Best poll four times.

