FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Several more days of above average temps

Two more days of temperatures in the 70s before more seasonable temps return.

Above average temps today, gusty winds (KYTV)

Today we will warm once again to the mid-70s with mainly sunny skies, but prepare for a gusty wind throughout the afternoon. Winds gusting upwards of 25mph can be expected. Overnight the low only drops to 58 degrees before bouncing back up to the lower and mid-70s Monday.

Windy today and tomorrow (KYTV)

Monday night/Tuesday we have a weak cold front coming in which will bring scattered showers throughout the day. Won’t be much in the way of accumulations, maybe just upwards of a quarter of an inch. Moisture is limited with the rain moving in, but if enough moisture is found, a stronger thunderstorm is possible for our far western counties.

Rain moves in Tuesday (Free to use)

This cold front will however drop temperatures back down to the 60s. Which is about average for this time of year.

Could see an isolated shower or two later this week, but probabilities are low overall.

Rain moves in Tuesday (Free to use)

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.