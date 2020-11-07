Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny and 70s, tracking changes Tuesday

Rain holds off until Tuesday
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have a gorgeous weekend ahead of us. Take advantage of the mild temps and mainly sunny skies. Get outdoors and enjoy the fall colors, some parts of northern Arkansas are seeing their peak fall color this week.

Temperatures today will be similar to yesterday with the high in the low 70s and a light breeze. Tonight we will only drop to about 56 for the low before warming back up to the 70s by the afternoon.

Winds will start kicking up tomorrow as a cold front approaches. We have a chance for showers on Tuesday but none of them have the parameters to be severe. Rainfall accumulations are also lower so flooding should not be an issue. Upwards of a half-inch or so can be anticipated north of I-44. Temperatures will dip slightly by mid-week to the 60s with overnight lows in the 30s because of the front.

There the potential for some rain on Thursday but it’ll be very isolated. Then again looking at a possible shower next Saturday as well.

