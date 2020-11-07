Low-flying plane causes some concerns for Springfield residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A low-flying plane caused concern for some Springfield residents Thursday evening.

That plane, Delta Flight 4942, was on final approach, when the pilot requested a go-around. The plane then circled, returned to the airport, and made a safe landing.

According to the tracking website, FlightAware, the flight made a loop before finally landing.

One of the passengers on that plane posted on a local Facebook scanner page that he thought maybe the plane was landing at the wrong airport. According to an FAA spokesperson, that is not the case.

The pilot requested a go-around because he was “experiencing an unstable approach and wanted to be cautious.”

I asked for clarification on what made it an unstable approach, and a Delta spokesperson confirmed that the pilot did the go around because he was being cautious.

As the plane made the circle back to the airport, some folks on the ground were a bit concerned.

One said in response to the passenger’s post on Facebook “I live right near downtown airport and that sucker was loud, thought you were going down.”

Another noted “That flight from Atlanta looked like it did a go-around, but nothing on tracking indicates it was near the downtown airport. Go around can be for a variety of reasons.”

And as mentioned, that reason was the pilot requested that go around due to an unstable approach. Neither the FAA nor Delta had a specific reason why the pilot made that decision.

