Missouri reports record increase in COVID-19 cases for third straight day; St. Louis area considers possible restrictions

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri has recorded yet another record increase in COVID-19 cases, a new record increase for the third straight day, straining hospitals and raising the possibility of another stay-at-home order in the St. Louis area.

The 4,559 cases that were added Saturday brought the pandemic total to 205,066 in Missouri. The state also added 19 deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 3,150. And the state’s seven-day average of new cases reached 2,811 on Saturday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said Friday that the city aims not to enact another stay-at-home order, but is considering the option.

