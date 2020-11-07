New Riverside Bridge opens in Ozark, designed to handle heavy traffic and prevent flooding

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The new Riverside Bridge in Ozark is officially open to traffic after several months of construction.

The new bridge, which cost around $2.5 million, sits about 12 feet higher than the original and was built to handle heavy traffic and prevent flooding. It also comes with a 10-foot wide biking and walking trail.

Crews had to navigate some challenges during construction, such as utility lines not being buried as deeply as they hoped, but they’ve navigated each one. Construction began in May, but plans had been in the work for several years.

“It’s good to have people, but it has definitely been a challenge having it closed,” said Wanetta Bright in KY3′s report in September. “It’s always rewarding to see a job start to come together.”

The original Riverside Bridge will be erected about a mile downstream to span the Finley once again as part of Johnny Morris' Ozark Mill project. That bridge had closed in July 2015 because of damage from a flood.

