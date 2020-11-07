Advertisement

Pursuit through Greene, Christian Counties ends in arrest of 2

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested two after a pursuit Friday night from Springfield to Ozark.

The pursuit started at Chestnut and West Bypass in Springfield. After using spike strips several times, officers stopped the car on U.S. 65 in Ozark.

Investigators say they believe the driver was intoxicated, and the car was stolen. The driver threatened to harm himself, before he and his female passenger gave themselves up to police.

No one was hurt. The couple inside the car faced several warrants.

