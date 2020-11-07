Advertisement

Report: Tracking devices found on 2 Missouri officials’ cars

Governor Parson/Jefferson City, Mo.
Governor Parson/Jefferson City, Mo.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities are investigating after tracking devices were found on the vehicles of two officials in Missouri Gov. Michael Parson’s administration.

Parson’s office confirmed that the devices were found on vehicles owned by Drew Erdmann, chief operating officer, and Sarah Steelman, commissioner of the Office of Administration.

A private investigator, Mike Bland, said he put the devices on the cars for John Wall, who is affiliated with Asymmetric Solutions, a Farmington military training company. Bland said he didn’t know what information Wall was trying to gain from the investigation.

