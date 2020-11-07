Springfield clinical psychologist talks about dealing with holiday stress

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

While the holidays are known for family gatherings and spreading Christmas cheer, stress can come with it too.

“This is really a difficult time of year," said clinical psychologist Heather Wadeson.

Clinical psychologist Heather Wadeson said because of the pandemic, the holiday season might look a bit different this year.

“The pandemic, the election. Whatever is going on the holidays are always a stressful time. This is a unique year with the holidays, travel and people feeling like they can’t go and see their family for the holidays," said Wadeson.

Becky Meyers said she is planning to spend the holidays with her family but because of the pandemic she won’t get to see her grandma.

“My grandma is in an assisted living facility. We haven’t seen her since March and we don’t see that changing anytime soon which is a shame. We’re trying to make the best of it but that’s going to be rough this Christmas for sure,” said Becky Meyers.

Wadeson said if you’re in a similar situation phone calls and video chats are the next best thing.

“Have some type of social distance outing maybe where you meet someone out on the porch and have a cup of hot chocolate. Being able to be in the presence of another person whether that’s virtually or physically," said Wadeson.

If you’re stressed about having to turn down an invitation to a holiday party due to the pandemic, she said to remember boundaries.

“We’re all human. We all have different points of views. No one is going to agree on everything completely. I know this is a really hot topic but I’m really not comfortable getting into this right now. Say I know you have a different view but I have my view and leaving it at that,” said Wadeson.

Wadeson says deep breathing or talking to someone about any anxiety you’re having can help alleviate the stress.

