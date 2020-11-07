Advertisement

St. Louis couple, facing felony charges for waving guns at protesters, sues news photographer

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis couple facing felony charges for waving guns at racial injustice protesters who marched near their home allege in a lawsuit that a news photographer trespassed to capture an image of the confrontation.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Mark and Patricia McCloskey, lawyers in their 60s, filed the lawsuit Friday in St. Louis Circuit Court against United Press International photographer Bill Greenblatt and the wire service.

At issue was a protest on June 28, when a few hundred marchers veered onto the private street near the the McCloskeys' $1.15 million home in St. Louis' posh Central West End area.

Mark McCloskey emerged with an AR-15 rifle and his wife displayed a semiautomatic handgun.

