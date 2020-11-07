Suspect, deputies exchange gunfire in Dallas County after pursuit; suspect in custody

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A suspect confronted the officers with a firearm Saturday morning, leading to an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and deputies from Dallas and Greene Counties.

It happened Saturday morning, one mile east of Highway 65 on Highway 38 the suspect vehicle pulled into a driveway following a pursuit. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment. No officers were injured during the exchange.

At approximately 2 a.m. Saturday morning, Dallas County deputies and Buffalo (Mo.) police officers attempted to apprehend a wanted felon at the Eagle Stop Convenience Store located at 1212 S. Ash St in Buffalo.

The suspect, while seated in the passenger compartment of a vehicle began firing a gun at approaching officers. The suspect then stole the vehicle he was in and immediately rammed a Buffalo police car before fleeing the scene.

Law enforcement officers began pursuing the suspect who eventually abandoned the stolen vehicle and stole another in the area of Highway 65 north of Louisburg. The suspect, now in a stolen flatbed truck pulling a trailer, tried to avoid pursuing officers all over Dallas and Polk Counties while firing a weapon at them.

In the area of Highways P and 64, the suspect forced a Dallas County Sheriff’s Deputy off of the roadway. The pursuit continued into Pleasant Hope then back into Dallas County where the suspect stopped the stolen vehicle and backed it into a Buffalo Police vehicle. The suspect fled again while continuing to fire shots at the officers.

The pursuit continued into Greene County where Greene County Deputies became involved. The suspect vehicle, driving south bound in the north bound lanes became disabled in the area of Highways 65 near Highway A after the tires were deflated by a Greene County Deputy using stop sticks. The suspect abandoned this stolen truck and then stole a third vehicle at gunpoint from and elderly driver.

The suspect then fled north on Highway 65 back into Dallas County and eventually traveled east on Highway 38, pursued by several agencies. Approximately one mile east of Highway 65 on Highway 38 the suspect vehicle pulled into a driveway. At this location, the suspect confronted the officers with a firearm where an exchange of gunfire took place between the suspect and deputies from Dallas and Greene Counties.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Sheriff’s Critical Incident Team (SCIT) to include deputies from Lawrence and Webster Counties are on scene to conducting this investigation. The Dallas County Sheriff and the Buffalo Police Chief are also involved and assisting in this ongoing investigation.

“This is just another great example of the dangers law enforcement officers face all over this country. Thankfully, due to the training and skills of these officers and the great working relationships we have with our partner agencies, this dangerous situation was resolved without injury to any innocent party,” said Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott.

“I am very proud of the fine work of my deputies and all of the officers who worked together to quickly apprehend this man. I am thankful that no officers or citizens were injured by this dangerous felon before he was apprehended," said Douglas County Sheriff Scott Rice.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with the excellent cooperation and the great team work and performance of all of the involved officers. This situation could have ended tragically but due to the skills of these officers, this suspect was taken into custody and no innocent parties were injured," said Buffalo Police Chief Rich Wilkinson.

The suspect has not yet been named.

