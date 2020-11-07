Advertisement

Suspicious death investigation underway in Laclede County, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A suspicious death investigation is underway in Laclede County, Missouri.

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death following the discovery of a body off of Kinfolk Road in Eldridge on Friday, Nov. 6. The victim has not yet been identified.

Detectives are currently following multiple leads regarding the investigation  An autopsy is pending.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

