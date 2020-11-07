Suspicious death investigation underway in Laclede County, Mo.

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A suspicious death investigation is underway in Laclede County, Missouri.

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death following the discovery of a body off of Kinfolk Road in Eldridge on Friday, Nov. 6. The victim has not yet been identified.

Detectives are currently following multiple leads regarding the investigation An autopsy is pending.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

