Thieves steal more than $500 worth of food, treats from C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue had more than $500 worth of food and treats stolen from its adoption center overnight Oct. 30.

The rescue has 24-hour video surveillance. Overnight last Friday, their cameras show two people breaking into the sheds behind the building. After the organization put that video on social media, it tells KY3 the community has helped them track down the thieves.

Caught on camera, C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue shared video with KY3 showing the thieves breaking into the shed.

“He reaches in and grabs some bolt cutters and that’s when he cuts open the lock and then proceeds to unload a few of our bags of dog food into his truck, and then they pull away," said Rob Hardy, the C.A.R.E. communications manager.

Hardy said within about two minutes the people in the video stole hundreds of dollars worth of food and treats from the organization.

“Five or six large bags of dog food and treats are a little bit more expensive," Hardy said. " And he just grabbed a bag we had full of treats and that was taken as well.”

This isn’t the first time C.A.R.E. has been hit, and losing supplies during a pandemic was tough.

“When things that are given to us are taken from us then it really puts a damper on the day," Hardy said.

The video shows a truck-load of items being towed away.

”We have been able to replace the food that was stolen, including we recently had an event the Monster Ball and the McGee’s they came with a truck load of food that was raised at that event," he said. “So we’re back in a good spot, but we just couldn’t be more thankful for the support that we’ve seen.”

That support went beyond replacing the stolen items. Hardy said C.A.R.E. did file a police report, followed by posting the video on the rescue’s Facebook page.

”Our Facebook followers were able to identify the thieves and they actually knew where they lived so they’ve been a great help in the investigation," Hardy said.

He said some of the stolen food was located, but a majority of it is still missing.

