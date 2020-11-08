Candlelight vigil held in memory of Springfield man shot, killed by DEA agents

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Friends and family of Caleb Slay gathered Saturday night at Kickapoo High School’s football field for a candlelight vigil in his memory.

Slay, 25, was shot and killed at his home by federal agents after a confrontation. Investigators say agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration were conducting surveillance when they observed what they believed to be a violation of federal law.

According to a statement from the Drug Enforcement Administration, special agents were “conducting surveillance” near the 1800 block of S. Maryland, near Mercy Hospital. They approached an individual who they believed was committing a crime. During the conversation between the agents and that person, the DEA said a second person, later identified as Caleb Slay, approached the agents. They said a fight started and Caleb was shot.

Slay’s mother, Tina Slay Richardson, said what police say happened Monday tells a different story. The family has hired attorneys, who focus on personal injury and wrongful death lawsuits.

A protest by family and friends will be held Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Campbell and Sunshine.

