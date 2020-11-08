Advertisement

ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Springfield man reported missing, last seen Thursday

Police say Richard Dale Hopkins, 72, was reported missing from his home in the 1800 block of E. Dale Street in Springfield
Police say Richard Dale Hopkins, 72, was reported missing from his home in the 1800 block of E. Dale Street in Springfield(Springfield Police Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a man who was reported missing and last seen Thursday.

Police say Richard Dale Hopkins, 72, was reported missing from his home in the 1800 block of E. Dale Street in Springfield around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Hopkins has been diagnosed with cancer, according to police. He had a wound on the back of his head that requires regular medical treatment. Police say he left his residence on foot without any of his medications.

Hopkins is described as 5 feet, 4 inches and 155 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black stocking hat, blue plaid button up shirt, dark gray sweatpants, and black house slippers.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the nearest law enforcement agency or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1786.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Tracking devices found on 2 Missouri officials’ cars
Police investigate a deadly motorcycle crash in east Springfield
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri sees third straight day with record increase; Arkansas adds nearly 1,600 new cases
Police investigate shooting injuring teenager in Springfield
NO! We don’t have murder hornets in Missouri; Here’s what you are seeing

Latest News

Monett, Mo. community mourns loss of district superintendent during public service
Monett, Mo. community mourns loss of district Superintendent during public service
Run in Willard celebrates veterans ahead of Veterans Day
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris address nation after campaign victory; Biden makes appeal to Trump supporters