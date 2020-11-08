ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Springfield man reported missing, last seen Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a man who was reported missing and last seen Thursday.

Police say Richard Dale Hopkins, 72, was reported missing from his home in the 1800 block of E. Dale Street in Springfield around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Hopkins has been diagnosed with cancer, according to police. He had a wound on the back of his head that requires regular medical treatment. Police say he left his residence on foot without any of his medications.

Hopkins is described as 5 feet, 4 inches and 155 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black stocking hat, blue plaid button up shirt, dark gray sweatpants, and black house slippers.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the nearest law enforcement agency or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1786.

