Hy-Vee Pharmacy joins list of available testing sites in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield- Greene County Health Department says the county has been fortunate to have a wide variety of testing sites and resources available for the community. Hy-Vee Pharmacy on Kansas Expressway and Battlefield has officially joined that list.

James Kleinau is the Pharmacy Manager at Hy-Vee. He says the goal is to help bring testing sites in areas of need through its partnership with eTrueNorth, a company that specializes in COVID-19 testing.

In efforts to help fight the spread of the virus, the service is entirely free and available to anyone. Klieinau says you don’t even have to exhibit any symptoms. For the safety of everyone, you don’t have to leave your vehicle.

“It reduces exposure for pharmacy staff to potential COVID infection. We sanitize everything after each test, so there is no risk of cross-contamination between the test.”

Children ages three and up can now also get tested when registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian.

He says it’s a quick and easy process, and all you have to do is register online to reserve a spot because they are limited.

“There’s a voucher that can either be printed off or saved to a smartphone and brought in. We then get the information, and the test is self-administered in the drive-thru.”

Free testing hours are Tuesday, Thursday 7-9 a.m. , and Saturdays 8-10 a.m. appointment only.

