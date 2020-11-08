Kansas man charged with shooting teens he thought stole Trump signs

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas man has been charged with shooting three teenagers he believed stole Donald Trump campaign signs.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Robert Sinner, 39, turned himself into police Saturday. Sinner is charged with criminal discharge of a firearm and two counts of aggravated battery in connection with the Oct. 31 incident in Topeka.

One of the teenagers has been charged with aggravated assault because prosecutors say Jose Garcia tried to hit Sinner with the car he was driving.

Police have said the shooting happened after Sinner confronted the teens because he believed they had previously stolen Trump campaign signs.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.