Marshall, Ark. police chief resigns after numerous social media posts circulate

MGN police lights picture
MGN police lights picture(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Ark. (KY3) - Lang Holland, the chief of police for Marshall, Arkansas, has resigned from the position after numerous social media posts circulated earlier this week.

In a statement released Saturday, the City of Marshall mayor Kevin Elliott announced Holland’s resignation.

“The City of Marshall strongly condemns the actions of Mr. Holland in his posts to social media. His remarks in no way reflect City Government or the people of Marshall, Arkansas... In response to Mr. Holland’s remarks, I, Kevin Elliott as Mayor of the City of Marshall consulted with the attorney for legal advice concerning these social media posts. Upon my meeting with Mr. Holland he resigned as Police Chief for the city of Marshall effective immediately. Mr. Holland is no longer employed with the city.”

The statement also says the Marshall community, located in Searcy County, “does not in any way support or condone bullying or threats of violence to anyone of political persuasion” and any statements contrary to that “do NOT reflect the values of Marshall.”

Viewers tell KY3, in previous posts from the social media platform Parler, which have now been taken down, Holland reportedly made comments that appeared as threats against the Democratic party.

It’s unclear how exactly the comments are being investigated. The Marshall Police Department’s Facebook page has been taken down. KY3 has reached out to the Marshall Police Department’s phone line regarding the City of Marshall’s statement, but we have not heard back.

In July, Holland made comments on the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he thinks the threat of the coronavirus had been overstated and he only wears a face mask if he’s inside a business that requires them. He was among a number of police chiefs and sheriffs in Arkansas who say they wouldn’t enforce statewide mask requirements, even within their departments.

