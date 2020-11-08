MDC: Youth hunters harvest more than 15,000 deer in Missouri last weekend

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Young hunters harvested more than 15,000 deer in Missouri last weekend during the early youth portion of deer hunting season.

The preliminary data comes from the weekend of Oct. 31-Nov. 1, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

According to MDC, the top counties for youth hunters harvesting were Franklin (336 deer), Howell (324) and Osage (320).

Last year, youth hunters harvested 18,289 deer during the early youth portion.

“This year’s harvest total is about on par with the average over the last few years,” said MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle. “Whenever you have a short season portion like the two-day early youth portion, you can expect variability in the harvest total from year-to-year. This year’s harvest of about 15,600 deer puts us about in the middle of the range when compared to harvest totals from the past five years.”

Missouri’s deer archery season continues through Nov. 13 and resumes Nov. 25 through Jan. 15, 2021.

The November portion of firearms deer season runs Nov. 14-24 followed by the late youth portion Nov. 27-29. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 4-6 followed by the alternative methods portion Dec. 26 through Jan. 5, 2021.

