Monett, Mo. community mourns loss of district superintendent during public service

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds of people gathered Saturday to celebrate the life of Monett Public Schools Superintendent Russ Moreland, who passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday.

A public service was held at at Burl Fowler Stadium, the high school football stadium.

Family, friends and colleagues spoke at the service. Many shared fond memories of Moreland and also recalled his dedication to public education.

“Russ did not choose to be a teacher, he was called and given a gift," friend and colleague Richard Asbill said. "Russ lived this, his life giving away his gift each day. He was not selfish with his gift. He did not hide it away.”

Asbill is the Caseville R-IV Schools Superintendent. During the service, he said Moreland was dedicated to his profession and serving his community.

“Russ had vision and was wiser beyond his years," Asbill said. “They say iron sharpens iron. And as a colleague, he was a great to bounce off ideas, crazy ideas at the times, and how we could change the educational world and help teachers and students.”

Moreland’s son also spoke of his father’s passion and commitment to public education.

“He cared about all of his students as if they were his own kids," Mason Moreland said. "He did everything he could to make school a better place for all students and staff members.”

Mason Moreland said his father always told him that if he grew up loving what he did, he would never work a day in his life.

“I’ve never seen someone so passionate about their work, and I will always admire his unbelievable work ethic and drive,” he said. “My dad genuinely cared about every student he saw in school.”

Asbill and other colleagues said they learned a lot from Moreland.

"I am a better leader because of Russ,” Asbill said.

Moreland became the superintendent back in 2018. Prior to that he had been a coach, a teacher and a mentor all across the state. He was also involved in several local organizations and educational associations.

“This stadium is not just filled with people from Crane, Marionville, Pierce City and Monett," friend and colleague Steve Garner said. “There are people from all across the state here to honor Russ.”

Friends and family described Moreland as one who strove tirelessly worked to push others to their full potential.

”He truly did live a life that left a legacy," Morelands daughter McKenzie Moreland said. “And we will do our best to make you proud, dad, like you made us proud every day of our lives.”

While family and friends said the loss of such a great community leader is still hard to believe, many said they will work to carry on his torch.

“If my dad taught me anything, it was that I can do anything," McKenzie Moreland said. “And I know that includes surviving this.”

