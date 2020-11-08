Advertisement

Nixa family organizes Hero Run, raising money to help students with parents in the military

A group in Nixa comes together for a Hero Run, a 5K raising money to help build up a new scholarship for students with parents in military.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A group in Nixa comes together for a Hero Run, a 5K raising money to help build up a new scholarship for students with parents in military.

Plenty of people made it out Saturday morning for the run with more than 70 racers and 22 vendors and sponsors. All proceeds from the event are going to the scholarship.

Organizers say it wasn’t until their son joined the army, that they realized how much military families sacrificed.

“Our son is in the Army, and his wife was pregnant. She ended up having a baby, and because of COVID, they wouldn’t let him come home. She had us, but it’s not same as having your spouse and helping her through this just made us more aware of the level of sacrifice the family members of our service members make. We just want to try to make a difference in income of those family members lives, and if we couldn’t, just help out a little bit,” said race organizers," Liz and Jason Massengale.

Organizers have partnered with the Nixa Education Foundation and a group of local veterans to vote on who will get the scholarship.

