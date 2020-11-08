Advertisement

Ozark, Mo. woman wins $25,000 a year for life after Missouri Lottery drawing

(WIBW)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Ozark, Missouri will win $25,000 a year for life after a recent Missouri Lottery drawing.

DeAnna Fite matched all five white-ball numbers drawn in the Oct. 19 Lucky for Life drawing, winning the game’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life. According to Missouri Lottery, she purchased her winning ticket at Fast n' Friendly, 3249 E. Evans Road, in Springfield.

Lucky for Life is drawn on Mondays and Thursdays, with a top prize of $1,000 a day for life.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Greene County won more than $45.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes.

