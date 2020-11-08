Advertisement

PHOTOS: Remembering longtime ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek

Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has died after battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years.

“Jeopardy!” studio Sony says Trebek died at his Los Angeles home early Sunday with family and friends surrounding him. He was 80.

Trebek presided over the beloved quiz show for more than 30 years. He was a master of the format, engaging in friendly banter with contestants and appearing genuinely pleased when they answered correctly. He was also able to move the game along in a brisk no-nonsense fashion whenever people struggled for answers.

Take a look at some of his top moments and accomplishments in the photo gallery.

RELATED: Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80

