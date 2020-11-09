American Indian Center returns to Springfield, decades after closing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The American Indian Center of Springfield, which previously closed in the 1990′s, is planning to return.

Curators of the American Indian Center say its purpose is to create a bond between the Native American heritage and the Springfield community.

“We are here,” event attendee Cricket Rice says. “We’re not going away, and we have no intentions to.”

“A lot of people are not typically used to anything from the norm or out of the box, and a lot of people are afraid of what they don’t understand," Rice says.

Board member, Valerie Falcon, says she hopes to educate people on native traditions.

“It’s very important for them to understand, when the kids go to school that just because we’re native, we don’t live in Teepees and things like that," Falcon says.

Falcon says they still uphold long standing cultural practices.

“We go to pow-wow’s and tradition ceremonies and things like that and that’s what makes our kids different," Falcon says.

Board members of the American Indian Center say that because of the pandemic, it’s postponed their abilities to actually physically open a center.

“It’s harder to get together, which is what this is about, the community,” board member Cory Glenn says. "It’s harder to get the community together.

Glenn is hopeful that the center will be able to share the Native American experience soon.

“Once we can start getting back together and getting our community together, things will move on," Glenn says.

