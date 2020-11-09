Arkansas football Head Coach Sam Pittman tests positive for COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - The University of Arkansas announced head football coach Sam Pittman tested positive for COVID-19.

The test came back positive Sunday as part of the football team’s normal coronavirus protocol. He retested Monday morning. Defensive coordinator Barry Odom will serve as team’s interim head coach in Pittman’s absence.

In a statement, the university says Pittman is not symptomatic. He remains isolated at his home. The school notified those close to him. They will enter quarantine guidelines. Coach Pittman will follow the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force protocol for testing asymptomatic positives.

The Razorbacks defeated Tennessee at home last Saturday night 24-13. The Hogs will go on the road Saturday at Florida.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.