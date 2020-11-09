Branson officer Darold Donathan receives statewide “Hero” award for local government service

BRANSON, Mo. (Edited News Release) - Branson Police Officer Darold Donathan accepted the LAGERS' 2020 Local Government Hero Award at the Missouri LAGERS Annual meeting on Oct. 30 at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Officer Donathan was chosen out of 23 nominees from across the state of Missouri who embody the values and dedication it takes to be the best in their fields, working as a public servant every day to make their communities better.

The top three finalists included Officer Donathan, the City of Monett’s Public Works Assistant Superintendent and the City of Columbia’s Assistant City Manager. This award was created to celebrate local government service in Missouri communities and is given to people who exemplify the LAGERS values of dedication, respect, teamwork, integrity, excellence, communication and accountability.

“Officer Donathan embodies all this award symbolizes. He is a consummate professional and strives to make a difference every day in the Branson community with a servant’s heart,” said Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews. “This is a great honor for Officer Donathan but it really speaks to the level of professionalism and dedication all City of Branson employees have toward our residents and visitors,” said Chief Matthews.

LAGERS is a non-profit, public pension system committed to providing and preserving retirement security for those dedicated to serving Missouri’s communities. As part of the award, Officer Donathan received $1,000 for local community outreach projects.

For a LAGERS video featuring officer Donathan, CLICK HERE.

For more information on LAGERS' Local Government Hero Award, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.