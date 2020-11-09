Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations still rising in Arkansas

(Seth Wenig | AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Hospitalizations from the coronavirus in Arkansas continued to climb on Sunday, reaching a new one-day record high of 741, state health officials said.

The Arkansas Department of Health said 19 more people were hospitalized Sunday.

Health officials also reported 1,038 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total so far to nearly 122,000.

“With yet another day of over 1,000 new cases, we are likely headed for a difficult week,” Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday on Twitter. “Let’s all be safe and take action to protect each other.”

The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested and people can carry the virus but not feel sick.

The state also reported 17 new deaths, bringing the death toll so far to 2,085.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

