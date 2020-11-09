Family and friends demand action for Caleb Slay in Springfield, one night after vigil

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the second straight night, family and friends of a Springfield man killed Monday gathered to mourn the loss and demand action.

On Saturday night family, friends and strangers gathered for a vigil for 25-year-old Caleb Slay, who was shot and killed by federal agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration. On Sunday, people gathered at the intersection of Campbell and Sunshine for a protest.

According to a statement from the Drug Enforcement Administration, special agents were “conducting surveillance” near the 1800 block of S. Maryland, near Mercy Hospital. They approached an individual who they believed was committing a crime. During the conversation between the agents and that person, the DEA said a second person, later identified as Caleb Slay, approached the agents. They said a confrontation started and Caleb was shot.

Slay’s mother, Tina Slay Richardson, attended the protest on Saturday.

“Our entire family is shattered,” Richardson said. “Our entire family is numb. This is the last thing we could have expected.”

Richardson said she waited for hours on Slay’s street the night he was killed.

“We did not leave that street that night until Caleb left,” she said. “We just wanted to say goodbye.”

Richardson said she strongly believes that her son did nothing wrong.

“If I thought for a brief moment that my child did something wrong, I wouldn’t be standing here right now," she said. "I would quietly mourn and grieve him and let him go in peace. But my child, my son, did nothing wrong. And what happened to my son, your daughter, your husband, your boyfriend, your loved one.”

Slay’s sisters stood along her. They said they are imploring the community to take a closer look at what’s happening right here in town.

“And we’re just looking for accountability," Slay’s sister Jessica Steinert said. "We just want to make sure the agent who did this is investigated thoroughly.”

Steinert described him as one who was always mindful of others.

“He was a very protective brother, whether he was older or younger," she said. "He was a very protective brother and always had our back in everything.”

From family to strangers, they say the protest marked their fight for a common cause.

“It’s not a race issue, we have a problem," Richardson said.

Slay’s mother says several Black Lives Matter activists asked to organize a protest. She immediately welcomed the opportunity.

Richardson said the family has many ties to law enforcement.

“Law enforcement officers do not like bad actors in their organization, just as much as the public does not like bad actors," she said. “It’s not all law enforcement. It’s not. It’s those bad apples, those bad actors. We need more accountability. We need body cameras on law enforcement, undercover or not.”

The family has since hired attorneys who focus on personal injury and wrongful death lawsuits.

“Those officers left the scene before my son’s dead body was removed from his front yard,” Richardson said. “Those officers were on their way back to St. Louis before my son made it to the medical examiner’s office. They should have never been able to leave this town until an investigation was complete.”

Richardson said she will take to the streets everyday until her voice is heard. She also said she wants people to know that the incident had nothing to do with the Springfield Police Department. She said they have been very helpful.

Right now, the Springfield Police Department is investigating the incident.

