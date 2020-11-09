Florida man becomes first person with Down syndrome to finish Ironman triathlon

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Chris Nikic earned himself a Guiness World Record by becoming the first person with Down syndrome to finish the Ironman triathlon.

The competition consists of a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride and a 26.2 mile marathon run. Nikic finished in 16 hours, 46 minutes and nine seconds during Ironman Florida on Saturday.

A year ago I wrote “Chris World Champ”. Anything is Possible. https://t.co/iaU2qOmOcq — Chris Nikic (@ChrisNikic) November 8, 2020

“To Chris, this race was more than just a finish line and celebration of victory,” Nick Nikic said. "Ironman has served as his platform to become one step closer to his goal of living a life of inclusion, normalcy and leadership. It’s about being an example to other kids and families that face similar barriers, proving no dream or goal is too high.

Nikic reflected on the milestone on Instagram saying, “Goal set and achieved. Time to set a new and BIGGER Goal for 2021.”

