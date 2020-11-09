Advertisement

Humane Society of Missouri updates on horses that survived rollover crash on I-44 last month

Thirteen horses were killed or euthanized after a tractor-trailer rolled over Sunday night on Interstate 44 in Franklin County, Missouri.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Fourteen horses were killed or euthanized after a tractor-trailer rolled over last month on Interstate 44 in Franklin County, Missouri.

Fifteen horses are recovering after surviving the crash. According to the Humane Society of Missouri, the horses were being transported to slaughter prior to the crash.

Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union, Missouri, has secured ownership of the surviving horses involved in the tragic tractor-trailer. Eleven came directly to Longmeadow to recover, while four received intensive care at a local veterinary hospital.

“The remaining 14 horses face a long recovery. Many have deep skin and leg abrasions and lacerations, lip and chin ulcerations and head and eye traumas that are infected, painful and slow to heal.  In addition, many have past maladies like poorly healed broken bones, infections and malnutrition that need to be addressed,” says the Humane Society of Missouri in an update Saturday.

Expenses and treatment for the horses have cost more than $20,000. One horse that initially survived the crash had to be euthanized.

The crash happened on Oct. 18, when a semi carrying 29 horses tipped over and made contact with a median, according to the Missouri Emergency Response Service (MERS) – Large Animal Rescue.

Veterinarians and animal rescue teams worked to handle the animals that night. A rescue crew put a halter on all animals to lead or pull them out.

No first responders or personnel assisting with the crash were hurt. The driver was not seriously hurt.

