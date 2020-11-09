Izard County, Ark. sheriff announces arrest in 16-year death investigation

CALICO ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - The Izard County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of an Oregon man for the death of Rebekah Christian Gould in 2004.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division arrested William Alama Miller, 44, in Cottage Grove, Oregon Saturday night. He faces a first-degree murder charge.

Investigators say Gould’s body was discovered on a hillside off of State Highway 9 south of Melbourne. Gould was only 22-years-old. Her disappearance led to countless searches in much of Izard County. Arkansas State Police detectives spent hundreds of hours investigating the case, never calling it “cold.”

Miller remains jailed in the Lane County, Ore. jail.

