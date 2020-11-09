Lawrence County Health Department reports 9 additional COVID-19 deaths; 78 new cases added

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lawrence County Health Department reported nine additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.

Health leaders say only three of them are associated with long term care. The ages range from 55-years-old to 94-years-old. The county reports an additional 78 new cases of the virus since Friday.

Health leaders say the amount of new cases are staggering to say the least. They ask if you are not making every effort to help combat this deadly virus, they beg you to start.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.