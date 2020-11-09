Advertisement

Lawrence County Health Department reports 9 additional COVID-19 deaths; 78 new cases added

The Lawrence County Health Department says there is a COVID-19 outbreak at Harbor Healthcare of...
The Lawrence County Health Department says there is a COVID-19 outbreak at Harbor Healthcare of Ironton.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lawrence County Health Department reported nine additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.

Health leaders say only three of them are associated with long term care. The ages range from 55-years-old to 94-years-old. The county reports an additional 78 new cases of the virus since Friday.

Health leaders say the amount of new cases are staggering to say the least. They ask if you are not making every effort to help combat this deadly virus, they beg you to start.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ozark, Mo. woman wins $25,000 a year for life after Missouri Lottery drawing
Governor Parson/Jefferson City, Mo.
Report: Tracking devices found on 2 Missouri officials’ cars
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 3,200+ cases; Arkansas reports nearly 1,000 new cases
MGN police lights picture
Marshall, Ark. police chief resigns after numerous social media posts circulate
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden targets virus as his White House transition begins
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in...
Arkansas health leaders report declining cases of COVID-19 Monday
The U.S. surpassed 10 million coronavirus cases; Pfizer says its vaccine is more than 90%...
The U.S. surpassed 10 million coronavirus cases; Pfizer says its vaccine is more than 90% effective
Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed cautious optimism over a coronavirus vaccine coming soon.
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective