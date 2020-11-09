Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: Lost Shepherd mix found with makeshift plastic collar

Female Shepherd mix found with a makeshift plastic collar
Female Shepherd mix found with a makeshift plastic collar(KYTV)
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured lost dog was found with something very unusual on her.

When animal control picked the dog up, she was dragging a makeshift collar that someone had made out of a piece of plastic.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, "I believe it was some type of thermometer but I’m not sure. The string had the consistency of being cut by a weedwhacker but other than that, nothing, no chip or collar. "

The female Shepherd was found on October 30th near the corner of Nichols and West street.

She has a gorgeous brindle coat with very distinct tiger stripe markings. Animal control thinks she’s about two to three years old.

She’s very chill and friendly and someone has taken good care of her recently.

If you recognize her or know where she belongs, call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also visit their website to see pictures of all the animals there. And if you need to post a lost or found animal, check out the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

Leigh's Lost and Found facebook
Animal control

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ozark, Mo. woman wins $25,000 a year for life after Missouri Lottery drawing
Governor Parson/Jefferson City, Mo.
Report: Tracking devices found on 2 Missouri officials’ cars
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
MGN police lights picture
Marshall, Ark. police chief resigns after numerous social media posts circulate
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 4,100+ cases; Arkansas reports 1,000+ new cases

Latest News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department
Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports additional death from COVID-19 Monday
Police investigate suspicious death in Republic, Mo.
Police investigate suspicious death in Republic, Mo.
Springfield Fed Med hit hard by COVID-19 outbreak
Springfield Fed Med hit hard by COVID-19 outbreak
Warm and windy again today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Spring-like weather to start the week
Federal Medical Center for Prisoners in Springfield, Mo.
Springfield’s Fed Med hit hard by COVID-19 outbreak