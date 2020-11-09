Leigh’s Lost and Found: Lost Shepherd mix found with makeshift plastic collar

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured lost dog was found with something very unusual on her.

When animal control picked the dog up, she was dragging a makeshift collar that someone had made out of a piece of plastic.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, "I believe it was some type of thermometer but I’m not sure. The string had the consistency of being cut by a weedwhacker but other than that, nothing, no chip or collar. "

The female Shepherd was found on October 30th near the corner of Nichols and West street.

She has a gorgeous brindle coat with very distinct tiger stripe markings. Animal control thinks she’s about two to three years old.

She’s very chill and friendly and someone has taken good care of her recently.

If you recognize her or know where she belongs, call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also visit their website to see pictures of all the animals there. And if you need to post a lost or found animal, check out the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

