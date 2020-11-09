Advertisement

Police identify victim in deadly motorcycle crash in Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Republic, Mo. motorcyclist involved in a crash in Springfield on November 6 died from injuries.

The driver, Sean Carter, 20, died in the early morning crash at the intersection of Chestnut Expressway and U.S. 65. Investigators say he lost control of the motorcycle, left the roadway and was ejected onto the concrete barrier between pillars under the U.S. 65 bridge.

Police say they have no witnesses to explain why he lost control. Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

Police report 22 deaths from crashes in 2020

