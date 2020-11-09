Advertisement

Springfield’s Fed Med hit hard by COVID-19 outbreak

By Linda Simmons
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield is experiencing a spike in cases of COVID-19.

Prison officials report four inmate deaths. According to the Bureau of Prisons, the virus has infected 176 inmates and 34 staff members. Of all federal prison facilities, staff at Fed Med report the third highest number of inmate cases in the country. The prison recently reopened to visitors.

KY3 News spoke with Kimyatta Collins a few months ago. She shared concern about her brother, Kentorre Hall, who is paralyzed from the neck down. She says he relies on others for almost everything and can’t do anything to protect himself from the virus. He is serving a life sentence for federal drug and gun crimes. Collins says she and her family have filed for a compassionate release multiple times, most recently just a couple of months ago, but prison officials denied the request. She says just in the past month, a nurse taking care of her brother tested positive for COVID-19. He remains negative.

“We just need guarantees, and if they can’t give us guarantees, I think that at this moment, considering what’s going on and most definitely in their facility, I think that this is the time they should grant the compassionate release,” said Collins.

The Bureau of Prisons did not respond to our request for comment Monday morning. Prison officials told us a few months ago, all staff members are screened before entering and all staff and inmates are required to wear face coverings.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ozark, Mo. woman wins $25,000 a year for life after Missouri Lottery drawing
Governor Parson/Jefferson City, Mo.
Report: Tracking devices found on 2 Missouri officials’ cars
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
MGN police lights picture
Marshall, Ark. police chief resigns after numerous social media posts circulate
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 4,100+ cases; Arkansas reports 1,000+ new cases

Latest News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department
Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports additional death from COVID-19 Monday
Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed cautious optimism over a coronavirus vaccine coming soon.
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden implores Americans to wear masks amid vaccine progress; US hits 10 million confirmed cases
Potential breakthrough for COVID vaccine