TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Roasted Super Foods for Cold Weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Here's a sheet pan dinner for quick clean up! (KY3)

Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Butternut Squash

Serves 4-6

Recipe from Alix Shantz of Achieving Your Best

Ingredients:

2 cups Brussels sprouts - stems cut off and cut into fourths

2 cups cubed butternut - squash peeled

3 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp smoked paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Recipe courtesy: Alix Shantz of Achieving Your Best (KY3)

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 425. Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Place Brussels sprouts and squash into a large bowl. Add olive oil, garlic powder and smoked paprika. Stir to combine.

Place on baking sheet in a single layer. Roast about 20 - 30 minutes, until golden and crispy.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Squash (KY3)

Nutrition Facts:

4-6 servings

145 kcal, 10.8g fat, 13.1g carb, 2.4g protein, 439 mg potassium

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.