Advertisement

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Roasted Super Foods for Cold Weather

This fall recipe is fast and gives your veggies some charred flavor.
By Maria Neider
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Here's a sheet pan dinner for quick clean up!
Here's a sheet pan dinner for quick clean up!(KY3)

Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Butternut Squash

Serves 4-6

Recipe from Alix Shantz of Achieving Your Best

Ingredients:

2 cups Brussels sprouts - stems cut off and cut into fourths

2 cups cubed butternut - squash peeled

3 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp smoked paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Recipe courtesy: Alix Shantz of Achieving Your Best
Recipe courtesy: Alix Shantz of Achieving Your Best(KY3)

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 425. Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Place Brussels sprouts and squash into a large bowl. Add olive oil, garlic powder and smoked paprika. Stir to combine.

Place on baking sheet in a single layer. Roast about 20 - 30 minutes, until golden and crispy.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Squash
Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Squash(KY3)

Nutrition Facts:

4-6 servings

145 kcal, 10.8g fat, 13.1g carb, 2.4g protein, 439 mg potassium

CLICK HERE: For Achieving Your Best classes
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ozark, Mo. woman wins $25,000 a year for life after Missouri Lottery drawing
Governor Parson/Jefferson City, Mo.
Report: Tracking devices found on 2 Missouri officials’ cars
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
MGN police lights picture
Marshall, Ark. police chief resigns after numerous social media posts circulate
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 4,100+ cases; Arkansas reports 1,000+ new cases

Latest News

Ozarks Today 5 a.m.
Taste of the Ozarks: Roasted Super Veggies
Family recipe from Maria Neider
Taste of the Ozarks: Molasses Sugar Cookies (11/2/2020)
Charred Carrots
TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Charred Carrots
Ozarks Today 5 a.m.
Taste of the Ozarks: Charred Carrots