TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Roasted Super Foods for Cold Weather
This fall recipe is fast and gives your veggies some charred flavor.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Butternut Squash
Serves 4-6
Recipe from Alix Shantz of Achieving Your Best
Ingredients:
2 cups Brussels sprouts - stems cut off and cut into fourths
2 cups cubed butternut - squash peeled
3 tbsp olive oil
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp smoked paprika
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 425. Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Place Brussels sprouts and squash into a large bowl. Add olive oil, garlic powder and smoked paprika. Stir to combine.
Place on baking sheet in a single layer. Roast about 20 - 30 minutes, until golden and crispy.
Nutrition Facts:
4-6 servings
145 kcal, 10.8g fat, 13.1g carb, 2.4g protein, 439 mg potassium
