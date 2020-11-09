Testing in Missouri for CWD will happen again on deer firearms opening weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firearm Deer Season opens this weekend. Just like the last several opening weekends, the Missouri Department of Conservation will be collecting samples to test for Chronic Wasting Disease. But there are some changes this year.

Since 2016, testing harvested deer was mandatory in the 30 counties in the chronic wasting disease management zone.

“We’ve made it voluntary this year,” said Francis Skalicky, Media Specialist for the Missouri Department of Conservation.

And that’s due to the ongoing pandemic. If you do decide to submit a sample:

“Whatever needs to be done in the way of making that deer available to have a sample collected, we ask that be done before you get to the sample collection site," said Skalicky. "That way you don’t have to get out of your car, it’s safer for everybody.”

What remains the same is you’ll still need to have your hunting and permit info along with your tele-check ID ready to go.

Since the first case of chronic wasting disease was reported in 2012, over 137,000 deer have been tested for the disease. To date, there have only been 163 positives.

“We’re still looking for this disease," said Skalicky. "We really appreciate if you still come by one of our sample collection sites if you harvest a deer in those counties and let us pull a sample. Yes, it’s here, but it seems to be here in a low prevalence, and testing and identifying where it’s at can help keep it that way.”

If you come across a deer that is obviously sick, don’t harvest it. Instead, report it to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The Missouri Department of Conservation website has more information on providing samples, including county by county locations.

